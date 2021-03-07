Can't connect right now! retry
By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’: Feroze Khan thanks fans for love

Pakistani star Feroze Khan has extended gratitude to the fans for love and support as his drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat soared to the top, becoming Pakistan's most-watched drama after beating Mere Paas Tum Ho.

Feroze took to Instagram and shared his adorable snap from the latest episode of Khuda Aur Mohabbat and wrote, “thank you for the love, Feedi” followed by folded hands and heart emoticons.

Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat stars Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz in the pivotal roles.

The first episode of the famed serial has crossed 27 million views on YouTube, after it premiered on February 12.

The drama is presented by 7th Sky Entertainment under ace producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi.

