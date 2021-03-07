Can't connect right now! retry
HEC announces local, foreign scholarships for students in Balochistan

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

Picture showing the logo of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).
  • The HEC has invited students from Balochistan to apply for LLB, LLM, and PhD scholarships, to study at local as well as foreign institutions.
  • Students holding a Balochistan domicile can apply for scholarships to pursue Indigenous LLB (5 years), Indigenous LLM, Foreign LLM, and Foreign PhD studies.
  • The maximum age limit to apply for LLB studies is 25 years, 30 years for LLM, and 35 years for a PhD.

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited students from Balochistan to apply for LLB, LLM, and PhD scholarships, to study at local as well as foreign institutions.

According to a notification issued in this regard, students holding a domicile or local certificate of Balochistan can apply for scholarships to pursue Indigenous LLB (5 years), Indigenous LLM, Foreign LLM, and Foreign PhD studies.

Students who fulfil the eligibility criteria for the respective category can apply online through HEC's e-portal (hec.gov.pk).

Per the notification, applicants will be required to obtain at least 50% marks (Accumulative Test Score) in the aptitude test. Moreover, the maximum age limit to apply for LLB studies is 25 years, 30 years for LLM, and 35 years for a PhD.

For LLB studies, the candidates must have completed 12 years of education with at least 50% marks in the intermediate or equivalent examination.

For LLM and PhD studies, the applicants must have completed LLB and LLM, respectively, from HEC-recognised, degree-awarding institutions with at least 50% marks obtained in the bachelor's programme.

Fifteen to 20% of the scholarships are reserved for the children of victims’ families of the August 2016 blast in Quetta, the notification said. 

That aside, the notification said that candidates who are already employed should be working in a law-related field. Such students will be required to provide a no-objection certificate (NOC) and ask for study leave from their respective organisations.

Applicants for foreign scholarships will have to provide letters of admission in the top 500 universities in the QS Ranking after their selection.

Students who wish to avail the opportunity can visit: https://www.hec.gov.pk/english/scholarshipsgrants/LGSP for further details.

