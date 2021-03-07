Can't connect right now! retry
Kris Jenner hustles in style while shooting for commercial

The hustle for momager Kris Jenner never stops as she continues the grind despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 65-year-old was spotted filming a commercial in Los Angeles as she donned a tailored black suit with boots and a clear face shield to protect herself from the Covid-19 pandemic.

From her surroundings, it appeared to be a fashion shoot as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed with a mannequin that was dressed with a white sweater. 

Meanwhile, the media maven is said to be working on launching her own beauty line. 

According to People, the family matriarch is set on launching her own beauty empire as she trademarked "Kris Jenner Beauty," "Kris Jenner Skin" and "Kris Jenner Skincare" on February 10.

The star is looking to provide a range of beauty products that are included but not limited to cosmetics, skincare, nail care products, fake eyelashes, hair care products and fragrances.

Kris has yet to address the public about her plans for the new venture.

