Monday Mar 08 2021
Meghan reveals Royals Family refused to make her son Archie prince due to skin colour concerns

Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Meghan Markle shared shocking details in much-hyped interview with Oprah Winfrey, revealing the British royal family refused to make her son Archie a prince partly due to conversations about how dark his skin might be.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that Archie’s skin colour sparked concerns before he was born.

“They didn’t want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” Meghan said in an interview aired on CBS late on Sunday.

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, you won’t be given security, not gonna be given a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

In the earthshaking interview, Meghan and Harry also revealed their second baby will be a girl.

Meghan Markle also described her own "suicidal thoughts" in an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, revealing there were discussions among the royal family about her and Prince Harry's son's skin color.

