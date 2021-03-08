Meghan Markle calls Kate Middleton a 'good person' as she lays bare their relationship

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's relationship has been a topic of discourse ever since the latter got hitched to Prince Harry back in 2018.



Their relationship details were now laid bare by the Duchess of Sussex who revealed what went down behind closed doors and how media reports had falsely made claims about her relationship with her sister-in-law only to vilify her.

Spilling all the details in her interview with Oprah Winfrey, she was asked if earlier reports about her making Kate cry right before her wedding over the flower girl dresses was true or not.

She responded saying that "the reverse happened.”

"I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone because it was a really hard week of the wedding and she was upset about something,” she said.

Moreover, Meghan said the Duchess of Cambridge later admitted to her mistake and apologized with flowers.

“A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something. Yes the issue was correct about flower girl dresses. She made me cry and it really hurt my feelings.... I thought in the context of everything else going on in the days before the wedding, didn't it make sense to do what everyone else was doing knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot,” she said.

Meghan added that she didn’t get into details because she received an apology she had forgiven her.

"I'm not sharing that piece about Kate to be disparaging to her. I would hope that she would have wanted that corrected,” she said.

She explained further that she believed Kate was a “good person” adding that if you love me you don't have to hate her and if you love her you don't have to hate me."