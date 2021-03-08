Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 08 2021
Monday Mar 08, 2021

Anushka Sharma reveals her desire to portray the ‘feminist gaze’

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma recently got candid about her attempts to ensure progressive female portrayal in every film project she takes on.

The star got candid with Mid-Day on the event of International Women’s Day and was quoted saying, “I have been conscious enough to select roles that I felt could contribute towards changing the portrayal of women on screen. I was done seeing myself as an accessory. I vowed that as a producer, I will not allow women to be depicted regressively.”

But it is in no way easy for her to swim against the tide. “It took a lot of self-belief, but it was liberating to do this for myself.”

Her biggest motivator on any film set is to curate stories that challenge patriarchal views in the society.

“Movies have the power to impact change and help people determine what is right and wrong. By being clear about how we will depict women in cinema, we can alter the mindset of people, and shatter age-old beliefs and customs. My film choices and productions are a testimony to the fact that I’m committed to sparking a conversation in society about equality, self-respect and empowerment.”

