Taapsee Pannu breaks her silence after Income Tax raid at her residence

Taapsee Pannu also talked about how she tackled internet abuse this past week

Indian actor Taapsee Pannu has broken her silence after recently getting her home raided by Income Tax officials.

The Thappad actor spoke to BT and shared her experience regarding the recent raid over alleged tax evasion.

"I was not available for a few days, but I was pretty much fine during that time. They're also asking me the same question, 'Are you fine?' And in return, I am asking them that, too. It's like we know something has happened, but we don't know what we are supposed to feel about it because we're just fine,” she shared.

Talking about how she tackled internet abuse this past week, she said: "I have been like this all my life. When you start from scratch and build everything, including this impression people have of me, over a period of time with hard work, and not by fluke, you don't have to make an extra effort to protect it. By now, people can see this is who I am; it's not a facade."

"I like to look at life in a simple, peaceful way. I will call out what is wrong, but without pointing fingers at individuals,” she said.

"I don't have skeletons in my cupboard. My honesty gives me the confidence to be fearless. Apart from my work, I'm a little lazy about other things, which is one of the reasons I can't lie. It takes a lot of effort to cover up a lie with more lies. It's better to say what you feel, but not at the cost of hurting others,” she added.