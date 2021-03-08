Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 08 2021
Jenna Dewan posts sweet birthday post on her son’s first birthday

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Jenna Dewan poured her feelings towards her second baby Callum on his first birthday

Jenna Dewan posted a sweet birthday wish for her son Callum’s first birthday.

On March 6, the dancer/actress Jenna Dewan poured her feelings towards her second baby Callum on his first birthday. 

While penning down her thoughts, the 40-year-old star mentioned how things have changed for the better in her life after her baby with Steve Kazee came to the world.

She posted an adorable picture of the one-year old with a cute caption that began with: "I cut off half the frame while taking this picture because I was just too blown away…! The fact that this little angel baby is one year old today is blowing my mind.”

The Step Up actress further wrote about the blessings the baby brought with him, “Callum, you came into this world and changed it the instant you were here… you brought with you pure joy, pure love and a little spark of the divine that I have a feeling will never leave.”

"Sorry we can't have a birthday party for you,” she continued. “But I also feel that is a part of your magic... showing us all how incredible it is to slow down, focus on what matters and be together as a family.”



