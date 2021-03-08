Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan 'annihilated' over questioning racist attack on Meghan Markle, Archie

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

British television presenter Trisha Goddard was praised for giving Piers Morgan a shut up call when he questioned Meghan Markle’s racist experience during her time with the royal family.

Trisha appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex had revealed in the interview that an unnamed member of the family questioned her Archie's skin colour when she was still pregnant with him.

While she did not name the family member because "it would be very damaging" it was understandable that there were racist undertones in their exchange with Meghan.

However, Piers thought otherwise and instead questioned whether the exchange could even be "automatically racist" which led to Trisha firing back: "Why is everybody else such an expert about racism against Black people?"

"I’m sorry, Piers – you don’t get to call out what is and isn’t racism against Black people. I’ll leave you to call out all the other stuff you want, but leave the racism stuff to us, eh?

"You are such a disappointment. I wish to God one day you even surprise me. You constantly use your platform as a wealthy, white, privileged man," she said. 

Morgan responded by saying that Meghan's claim was "a very serious allegation" and an "incendiary charge" levied against the royal family.

He added that "it’s not fair" to hold back on revealing the identity of "the supposed racist".

However, Trisha's fiery comments saw a large number of supporters with some saying that she "annihilated" the television host. 

"Put Trisha Goddard’s one sentence annihilation of Piers Morgan in the history books," one user said. 

One person thanked Trisha for "calling him out the way [she] did".

Another said: "Trisha Goddard flat out calling Piers Morgan a bully on national TV is exactly the energy I needed this morning."

"Piers Morgan being called out by Trisha Goddard has made my day," another user said. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble says Serena Williams

Meghan Markle teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble says Serena Williams

Throwback: When Beyoncé sided with Meghan Markle amid raging press scrutiny

Throwback: When Beyoncé sided with Meghan Markle amid raging press scrutiny
Princess Diana's former aide speaks out on Harry and Meghan's royal rift

Princess Diana's former aide speaks out on Harry and Meghan's royal rift

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be stripped of royal titles after breaking Megxit deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be stripped of royal titles after breaking Megxit deal
Jenna Dewan posts sweet birthday post on her son’s first birthday

Jenna Dewan posts sweet birthday post on her son’s first birthday
Meghan Markle gets candid on the troubles with Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid’

Meghan Markle gets candid on the troubles with Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid’
Zendaya gives touching speech after accepting Critics’ Choice Awards 2021 SeeHer honour

Zendaya gives touching speech after accepting Critics’ Choice Awards 2021 SeeHer honour
Meghan Markle touches on her ‘one regret’ from royal life

Meghan Markle touches on her ‘one regret’ from royal life
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally unveil their ‘secret’ wedding day

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally unveil their ‘secret’ wedding day
Gabrielle Union details painful mental health struggles

Gabrielle Union details painful mental health struggles
Bethenny Frankel apologises after blasting Meghan Markle ahead of Oprah interview

Bethenny Frankel apologises after blasting Meghan Markle ahead of Oprah interview

BTS’s Grammy 2021 performance to be ‘dynamite’

BTS’s Grammy 2021 performance to be ‘dynamite’

Latest

view all