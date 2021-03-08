Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Throwback: When Beyoncé sided with Meghan Markle amid raging press scrutiny

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle having bared it all in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé's tribute to the Duchess of Sussex in the 2019 Brit Awards has resurfaced.

In the video, the Halo hitmaker could be seen with her husband Jay-Z posing next to a portrait of Meghan, looking like royalty, as the superstar duo said a few words after taking home the win for Best International Group. 

The singer also shared a few words on her website. 

“Meghan’s background as a film and tv actress has allowed her to use her platform for good. Meghan’s charitable work in communities of color began years before becoming the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan brought many Black traditions to her Royal Wedding including a Chicago-based Black pastor, an amazing gospel choir, and a young Black cellist,” she said.

“At the wedding her culture was front and center, and she and Prince Harry have continued to push the race relations dialogue forward both near and far. In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy,” she added.

Meghan responded to the tribute after her makeup artist Daniel Martin texted her saying “girl.” She reportedly replied with a big-eyed emoji.

The timing of the video comes after many celebrities expressed their support to Meghan after she unearthed some shocking revelations about her time in the royal family.

From the interview, the former actress shared that among many things she felt suicidal and felt that the royal family did nothing to support her along with being questioned over Archie's skin colour before his birth. 

Take a look:


More From Entertainment:

Thousands sign petition calling for an end to hate campaign against Meghan Markle!

Thousands sign petition calling for an end to hate campaign against Meghan Markle!
Queen survived worse: Expert weighs in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's explosive interview

Queen survived worse: Expert weighs in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's explosive interview

'Meghan Markle Instagram account' starts making money

'Meghan Markle Instagram account' starts making money

Meghan Markle reveals everything she lost due to royal life: ‘There's truly lot’

Meghan Markle reveals everything she lost due to royal life: ‘There's truly lot’
Meghan Markle teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble says Serena Williams

Meghan Markle teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble says Serena Williams

Sarah Ferguson’s interview clip with Oprah resurfaces after Harry and Meghan's tell-all

Sarah Ferguson’s interview clip with Oprah resurfaces after Harry and Meghan's tell-all
Princess Diana's former aide speaks out on Harry and Meghan's royal rift

Princess Diana's former aide speaks out on Harry and Meghan's royal rift

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be stripped of royal titles after breaking Megxit deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be stripped of royal titles after breaking Megxit deal
Piers Morgan 'annihilated' over questioning racist attack on Meghan Markle, Archie

Piers Morgan 'annihilated' over questioning racist attack on Meghan Markle, Archie
Jenna Dewan posts sweet birthday post on her son’s first birthday

Jenna Dewan posts sweet birthday post on her son’s first birthday
Meghan Markle gets candid on the troubles with Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid’

Meghan Markle gets candid on the troubles with Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid’
Zendaya gives touching speech after accepting Critics’ Choice Awards 2021 SeeHer honour

Zendaya gives touching speech after accepting Critics’ Choice Awards 2021 SeeHer honour

Latest

view all