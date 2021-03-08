Throwback: When Beyoncé sided with Meghan Markle amid raging press scrutiny

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle having bared it all in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé's tribute to the Duchess of Sussex in the 2019 Brit Awards has resurfaced.

In the video, the Halo hitmaker could be seen with her husband Jay-Z posing next to a portrait of Meghan, looking like royalty, as the superstar duo said a few words after taking home the win for Best International Group.

The singer also shared a few words on her website.

“Meghan’s background as a film and tv actress has allowed her to use her platform for good. Meghan’s charitable work in communities of color began years before becoming the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan brought many Black traditions to her Royal Wedding including a Chicago-based Black pastor, an amazing gospel choir, and a young Black cellist,” she said.

“At the wedding her culture was front and center, and she and Prince Harry have continued to push the race relations dialogue forward both near and far. In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy,” she added.

Meghan responded to the tribute after her makeup artist Daniel Martin texted her saying “girl.” She reportedly replied with a big-eyed emoji.

The timing of the video comes after many celebrities expressed their support to Meghan after she unearthed some shocking revelations about her time in the royal family.

From the interview, the former actress shared that among many things she felt suicidal and felt that the royal family did nothing to support her along with being questioned over Archie's skin colour before his birth.

