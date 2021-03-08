Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble says Serena Williams

American tennis star Serena Williams on Monday issued a statement to express sympathy with Meghan Markle who accused Britain’s royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son’s skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide, in a tell-all television interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Serena issued the statement on her social media accounts.

Below is her full statement: 

"Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life - and leads by example- with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced.

I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal.

I want Meghan's daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect.

Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. Against such things there is no law." 

