Priyanka Chopra thanks her village-sized female staff on Women's Day

Superstar Priyanka Chopra celebrated Women's Day in a moving message on Instagram.

Taking to the social media site, the Quantico star shared a video of the women that are part of her professional life.

From her assistant to her management, the star did not hold back to thank each and every woman in her life that helps her in life as their photos were paired with a sweet adjective.

"It takes a VILLAGE. Behind everything I do, there is a team of smart, driven, talented, badass women supporting and championing me to be the best version of myself in all that I do," she wrote.

"To these women listed and to all the women who make me who I am, you know who you are, and I thank you. Here’s to you, ladies!"

Take a look:







