Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra thanks her village-sized female staff on Women's Day

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Superstar Priyanka Chopra celebrated Women's Day in a moving message on Instagram.

Taking to the social media site, the Quantico star shared a video of the women that are part of her professional life. 

From her assistant to her management, the star did not hold back to thank each and every woman in her life that helps her in life as their photos were paired with a sweet adjective. 

"It takes a VILLAGE. Behind everything I do, there is a team of smart, driven, talented, badass women supporting and championing me to be the best version of myself in all that I do," she wrote. 

"To these women listed and to all the women who make me who I am, you know who you are, and I thank you. Here’s to you, ladies!"

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William share Queen Elizabeth's video message

Kate Middleton, Prince William share Queen Elizabeth's video message

Meghan Markle shares how media scrutinsed her differently from Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle shares how media scrutinsed her differently from Kate Middleton
'Ertugrul' actor celebrates International Women's Day

'Ertugrul' actor celebrates International Women's Day
Oprah Winfrey shares who did not pass racist comments on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie

Oprah Winfrey shares who did not pass racist comments on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie
Thousands sign petition calling for an end to hate campaign against Meghan Markle

Thousands sign petition calling for an end to hate campaign against Meghan Markle
Queen survived worse: Expert weighs in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's explosive interview

Queen survived worse: Expert weighs in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's explosive interview

'Meghan Markle Instagram account' starts making money

'Meghan Markle Instagram account' starts making money

Meghan Markle reveals everything she lost due to royal life: ‘There's truly lot’

Meghan Markle reveals everything she lost due to royal life: ‘There's truly lot’
Meghan Markle teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble, says Serena Williams

Meghan Markle teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble, says Serena Williams

Sarah Ferguson’s interview clip with Oprah resurfaces after Harry and Meghan's tell-all

Sarah Ferguson’s interview clip with Oprah resurfaces after Harry and Meghan's tell-all
Throwback: When Beyoncé sided with Meghan Markle amid raging press scrutiny

Throwback: When Beyoncé sided with Meghan Markle amid raging press scrutiny
Princess Diana's former aide speaks out on Harry and Meghan's royal rift

Princess Diana's former aide speaks out on Harry and Meghan's royal rift

Latest

view all