Meghan Markle living life Princess Diana should have: LA poet Amanda Gorman

Following the highly anticipated bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, many major faces extended their support to the Duchess of Sussex.

The latest one to take Meghan's side is LA-based poet and activist Amanda Gorman, who became prominent for her poem The Hill We Climb which she recited during American President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration ceremony.

In a series of tweets, the 23-year-old lauded Meghan for her bravery and said that she is "living the life" that the late Princess Diana should have.

"Meghan is living the life Diana should have, if only those around her had been as brave as she was. Meghan isn’t living a life without pain, but a life without a prison," she wrote.

While she acknowledged that this wasn't a "happy" ending, it was certainly one that has enabled Meghan to heal.

"This isn't Meghan's princess ‘happy’ ending. But sometimes change, the decisions that bring us the most hurt, aren't about happiness, but healing.

"Unclear if this will change the Royal family, but Meghan's strength will certainly redefine family everywhere.

"Think of the women who will be inspired to stand up for their lives, the partners who will be kinder & more courageous than the kin they were born into," she said.

Among some of the jaw-dropping revelations the couple made, Meghan claimed that she was left contemplating suicide, while being five months pregnant, after the Palace refused to give her the mental health support she needed.

She also outlined a conversation she had with an unnamed member of the royal family regarding how her son’s, Archie, skin colour would turn out after his birth along with issues regarding giving the little one a title.