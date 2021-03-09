Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
Meghan Markle's half-sister lashes out, says she has 'narcissistic personality disorder’

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

'Meghan Markle is suffering from 'narcissistic personality disorder’, while Harry from Stockholm syndrome'

Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, has come out all guns blazing against her and Prince Harry's bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey. 

According to Samantha, Meghan is suffering from 'narcissistic personality disorder’, while Harry is the victim of Stockholm syndrome.

“I definitely see a narcissistic personality disorder. I’m not diagnosing her. She needs to see a counselor,’’ Samantha said while appearing on Australian radio show Fifi, Fev and Nick. 

“I feel sorry for Harry,’’ she said. “She pulled him away from his family, all of his friends, the life that he knew.

“He reminds me of one of those kidnap victims who eventually starts to believe that their life was so horrible and they’re in love with their captor," Samantha added. 

During her explosive chat with Oprah, Meghan said she married into the royal family because of her naievity. 

Retaliating to that, Samantha blasted, “She’s been seen in several photos in front of Buckingham palace!

“She idolized Diana. In fact, Meghan went to great lengths to study Diana, to mimic her clothing, to mimic her body language and to wear Diana’s perfume on their first date! Don’t tell me my sister didn’t know who Harry was!” the sibling added. 

