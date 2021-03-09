Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not name daughter after Princess Diana

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they are expecting a baby girl, many have been speculating what they might consider naming their daughter.



Many fans started pouring in with suggestions about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should name their daughter and the top pick was Diana.

Twitter suggested that by naming his daughter after his late mother Diana, the Princess of Wales, he might send across a strong message to the Buckingham Palace whose treatment of the late royal was akin to the way her daughter-in-law was treated years later.

While many are hoping for the Diana tribute to actually become a reality, a source told Page Six why it is unlikely that this might happen.

“They are highly unlikely to call their daughter Diana. Their biggest concern is that it would make her a bigger target for the media, and considerably increase public interest in the child’s life,” the insider revealed.

“Whatever anybody thinks, Harry and Meghan do value their privacy and want to shield their children from the intense media pressure they have endured,” they added.

Furthermore, the couple also fears that the name “would place too much pressure on the child and make everything difficult, from enrolling her in school to travel. And they want her to find her own way in life.”

“They might consider Diana as a middle name, but Princess Charlotte already has Diana as a middle name, and Harry and Meghan have not enjoyed the feeling they have been compared to — and pitted against — William and Kate in the media and by the palace,” the grapevine added.