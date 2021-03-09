Can't connect right now! retry
Nick Jonas reveals names of two women who inspire him everyday

US singer and actor Nick Jonas has revealed that his wife Priyanka Chopra and mother Denise inspire him everyday.

In his message on International Women’s Day, Nick Jonas shared an adorable photo with wife and mom after they reunited in London and said that these women inspire him everyday.

Tagging wife and the mom, the Find Me singer wrote, “These two women inspire me everyday!”.

Earlier, Nick Jonas and his family reunited with Priyanka and her mother in London, where the Bajirao Mastani actress is busy filming of her upcoming TV serial, Citadel.

Nick Jonas posted an adorable family snap and wrote, “After isolating and testing I’m so happy to finally have some family time!”

Priyanka also turned to Instagram and shared a sweet family photo featuring her mother Madhu Chopra, husband Nick Jonas, his parents, Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise.

She captioned it, “My mother knitted this sweater for me while she’s been here in London. My family is my greatest blessing. So happy to be reunited” followed by heart and folded hands emojis.

