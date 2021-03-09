Over 100 peacocks fall prey to 'mysterious disease' in Tharparkar

Mysterious disease in Tharparkar Desert kills more than 100 peacocks.



Sindh wildlife department says it could not diagnose disease despite passage of several days.



They said malnutrition is a major cause of the deaths.



A mysterious disease in Tharparkar Desert has killed more than 100 peacocks and left dozens sick, Geo News reported Tuesday.



The wildlife department could not figure out what was making the birds fall sick despite the passage of several days.

They said the peacocks have swollen necks and that malnutrition is a major cause of the deaths.

In a week, more than 100 peacocks have died in over 10 villages of Mithi, Islamkot, and Diplo tehsils in Tharparkar, sources said.

Read more: Leopard shot dead after it injured eight people in Tharparkar

Over two dozen peacocks are suffering from the disease presently.

According to the Sindh poultry department, the peacocks have a disease called 'Rani Khait'.



"Peacocks are wild birds that do not have proper vaccination," said one resident.

They are given multivitamins and antibiotics as a precautionary measure, he said.