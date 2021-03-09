Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
How much did Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get paid for explosive Oprah tell-all?

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

Previous reports have confirmed that television network CBS paid a hefty sum of $7 million to air the interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry grabbed eyeballs with their explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. 

Previous reports have confirmed that television network CBS paid a hefty sum of $7 million to air the interview.

However, little is known about the amount Meghan and Harry charged to speak their truth. 

According to Page Six, the couple did not charge any money for their tell-all with Winfrey. 

This was confirmed by Harry at the start of the interview when he said that they didn’t receive payment to sit down with the famed host.

Harry even went on to reveal that the British royal family cut him off financially and that the Netflix and Spotify deals were not part of the plan.

