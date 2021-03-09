Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle's friendship with Eugenie dates back to even before she met Harry

Meghan Markle revealed she knew Princess Eugenie before dating Prince Harry 

Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie have been close to each other since a long time, and their friendship dates back to even before Prince Harry entered the dynamic.

This means that the royal princess knew Meghan prior to when she started dating Harry. 

The revelation was made by the Duchess of Sussex Meghan herself, during her tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. 

"Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable," Meghan told Winfrey. "We're friends with them as a couple."

It is also reportedly said that during the early days of Meghan and Harry's relationship, Eugenie and her now-husband Jack Brooksbank went on double dates with the duo and also visited Toronto, Canada, to see the couple when Harry traveled to see Meghan when she was filming for Suits.

