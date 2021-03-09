'Selena Quintanilla would have been honoured to win Lifetime Achievement Award'

Late American singer Selena Quintanilla will be posthumously honoured on the 63rd Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Speaking on the accomplishment, the star’s father Abraham Quintanilla spoke to People saying that his late daughter, who was killed at the age of 23, would have been "very happy" over the achievement.

"I was very happy to open the box up and see this important award honoring my daughter's work. Truly honored by this," he said.

"Selena would have been very excited for this honor, just like she was when she won her Grammy back in 1994. This award represents all the hard work and more importantly, represents our Latin culture."

When asked if his daughter's fame rose over the years, the proud father shared: "Yes. Over the years, the new generations have discovered her and have fallen in love with her."

"Selena's life was cut short, but her fans have carried her throughout the years and her legacy is being passed on from generation to generation. That in itself is incredible," he said.