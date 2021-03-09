Alia Bhatt tests negative after boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s Coronavirus diagnosis

Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt has tested negative for coronavirus but has still isolated herself after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor was diagnosed with Covid-19.

According to Indian media, the Gully Boy actress takes the coronavirus test nearly every day and on Tuesday she tested negative.

Alia has still isolated herself after Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus.

The report further says that Ranbir Kapoor caught the virus on the sets of film Brahmastra, also starring Alia.

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor confirmed on her Instagram handle that Ranbir was diagnosed with Covid-19.

She said “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions.”



