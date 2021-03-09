Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
Minal Khan shares touching photo with Aiman Khan, late father

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan continues to remember her late father through touching posts on social media. 

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared an adorable photo in which the actress could be seen smiling with her sister Aiman Khan and of course her dear father. 

The star also shared her thoughts where she said: "Kuch logon ka houna hi hamari zindagiyon mein Itna ahem houta hai k un k houne k ahsas se saray dar khatam hojatey hain [The presence of someone in our life can be so important that just the thought of them can erase all the fears]." 

Fans couldn't help but shower love on the star as the extended their support. 

News of her and Aiman's father's death came as a shock as actor Muneeb Butt had confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram story on New Year's Eve.

Since then both sisters have been sharing heartfelt posts dedicated to their late father.

