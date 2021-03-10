Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistani Twitter erupts with memes over Meghan and Harry's tell-all with Oprah Winfrey

Twitter users in Pakistan have a field day after Meghan and Harry's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey aired 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took the world by storm with their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

While some people are pouring their heartfelt love and support for the couple, others have shared hilarious memes on the sit-down on a lighter note. 

Pakistani Twitterati has given the entire chat an amusing twist, drawing parallels between Harry and Meghan's fallout with the royal family and the usual saas-bahu banter that goes on in desi households. 

Here are some of the funniest memes about Meghan and Harry's tell-all with Oprah

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke their truth with Oprah Winfrey revealing shocking things about how they were treated. 

Tensions between the couple and the royal family have been rife ever since Meghan and Harry decided to step down from their royal duties in the beginning of 2020. 

