Wednesday Mar 10 2021
Hugh Jackman thanks Meghan and Harry for ‘courageously’ sharing their story

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman has stepped forth to fiercely defend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

The X-Men star had his claws out after watching the bombshell claims drop on the Buckingham Palace, as he lauded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for courageously sharing their side of the story.

“I recommend Oprah’s interview with Meghan and Harry, which Deb [wife Deborra-lee Furness] and I, and millions of people around the world, watched last night with astonishment,” he said in a video posted on his Instagram.

“Because there we were, watching an incredibly high-profile woman and her husband, speak so openly, courageously, honestly, with such dignity about the hardest time in their life and their cry for help,” he continued.

“Last night I thought everyone needs to see this, because it is such an incredible example to never worry alone. Seek help, and if you’re not getting help where you’re looking for it, keep looking,” the Les Misérables actor said.

“And I just want to say thank you, Meghan, thank you, Harry, for your courage,” he said before signing off. 

