Wednesday Mar 10 2021
Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle ‘ghosted’ him in a resurfaced video

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Infamous British broadcaster Piers Morgan is all over the news after he quit Good Morning Britain following the barrage of criticism he received for attacking Meghan Markle.

Now, a resurfaced video of the TV show host has gone viral where he claims the Duchess of Sussex had ghosted him after they met the same night she met Prince Harry for the first time.

The video clip shows Morgan revealing how he and the Suits actor had started following each other in 2015 on social media and met the following year at a pub when she was in London.

Morgan walked away from the sets of Good Morning Britain and quit his gig after his cohost Alex Beresford said Meghan had been "entitled to cut you off if she wants to."

"I understand that you don't like Meghan Markle — you've made that so clear a number of times on this program,” Beresford said.

"I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one, and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her,” said the weather presenter of the show.  

