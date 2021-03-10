Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 10 2021
Nick Jonas reveals how Priyanka Chopra is different from his former partners

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

American singer Nick Jonas is opening up about his bond with wife Priyanka Chopra and what makes her different from all the other women he has been with.

In an interview with SiriusXM, the Jumanji actor spoke about the Bollywood star after he was asked, "What separated (Priyanka) from any woman that you've been with before, because you've dated some of the most beautiful women on the planet.”

Nick responded saying: "It's just that magical connection you've got with somebody when it's right. We're very lucky. We knew each other well before we started dating properly, and I think that foundation as friends always helps in relationships that have evolved in an organic way.”

“It's been a wild first couple of years of marriage, and I'm very blessed to have a life partner that I can rely on, and vice versa hopefully,” he added. 

