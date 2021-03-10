Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s representative unveils real details from secret wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s representative recently came forward to shed light on the details surrounding the couple’s secret wedding after Oprah Winfrey interview.

According to the rep, Harry and Meghan’s wedding beforehand was all for sentimental reasons and held no legal ground whatsoever.

For those unversed, the rep stepped forward shortly after social media users went into discussing the ‘legally binding’ nature of Meghan and Harry’s private ceremony officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

According to E News a spokesman maintains the duo “legally married on May 19,” on the date of their televised wedding.