FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony: full performer list revealed

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially started and this time the opening is much bigger than before.

Instead of one main show, there are three opening ceremonies happening in Mexico City, Toronto and Los Angeles.

Each ceremony will take place about 90 minutes before the first matches in those cities, mixing football with live music and celebrations.

Mexico City Performers

Mexico performers are Shakira, Burna Boy, Alejandro, Fernández, Belinda, JBalvin, Maná, Tyla.

The first event is in Mexico City on June 11 before Mexico plays South Africa.

Shakira and Burna Boy will perform the official World Cup song Dai Dai.

However, the show will also include many Mexican and international artists, bringing local culture and global music together on one stage.

Toronto Performers

Toronto performers include Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Nora Fatehi

The second ceremony is in Toronto on June 12 before Canada’s match against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

This show highlights Canadian stars along with other international names, showing pride in Canada as one of the host countries.

Los Angeles Performers

Then LA stars are Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and again Tyla.

The final ceremony will take place in Los Angeles before the United States plays Paraguay.

Moreover, the lineup includes artists from different parts of the world, bringing pop, hip hop, Afrobeats and Latin music together.

With three cities and many global stars, the World Cup opening turned into massive celebration all over the world, not just a football event.