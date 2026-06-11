Tim Allen shares ‘Home Improvement' reboot update after arrest troubles

Tim Allen shares reboot update as arrest troubles make headlines

Tim Allen has shared a disappointing update for fans hoping to see a Home Improvement reboot.

The actor, who played family man Tim Taylor in the popular sitcom, said there have been talks about bringing the show back.

But things have not moved forward because of issues which are about some of the former child stars.

Allen explained that he always liked the idea of revisiting the story and showing what happened to the Taylor boys as adults.

However, he admitted that getting everyone on the same page has been difficult.

Speaking about the situation, he said there are some "personality problems" among the actors who played his onscreen sons, which has made any reboot plans challenging.

The comments came at a time when former cast member Zachery Ty Bryan continues to face serious legal troubles.

Bryan, who played eldest son Brad Taylor, is currently serving jail time after a number of arrests connected to DUI and domestic violence cases.

Over the years, Bryan talked openly about his struggles with addiction and the challenges he faced after growing up in the spotlight.

He has also said he regrets many of the choices that led to his legal problems.

While Allen did not directly name Bryan when discussing the reboot, his comments have sparked new discussion among fans about the future of the beloved sitcom.

For now, Home Improvement remains a fan favourite from the 1990s but a reunion appears to be a long way off.