Watch: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's take on 'buss it' challenge

There is no doubt that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the ultimate couple.

Taking to Instagram, the adorable duo could be seen doing their take on the popular #bussitchallenge.

It starts off with Deepika shaking a leg as she looked gorgeous in trendy, printed sweatpants.

The video then transitions to her hubby dancing with her hilariously, clearly having a blast.

The video brought smiles to her fans' faces as many gave their love to the gorgeous couple.

"Werk it baby!" she captioned the post.

"This video made my day," a user commented.

"Wow," a second fan said.

