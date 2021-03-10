Can't connect right now! retry
Kate Middleton shares never-before-seen picture of her children

The picture was seen in the video which Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William  shared on the occasion of International Women's Day on Monday.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are seen in the framed picture which has never been released to media or shared on any of the social media accounts being run by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The video of Prince William and Kate Middleton was posted on Kensington Royal Instagram account hours after an explosive interview of Prince Harry and Meghan went on air.



