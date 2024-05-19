Meghan Markle has just been put on blast for seemingly wanting to be a leading actor in her life.

Claims of this nature have been brought to light by Andrew Pierce.’

He weighed in on things while speaking to Sarah Vine, during the latest episode of the Mail's YouTube show.

Meghan Markle desperate to gaslight and be a leading actor

During that chat he said, “She needs to be a leading actor in her life. But I mean, that's OK, but just be honest about it.”



“Don't put everybody through this whole thing. Don't gaslight an entire nation,” he also warned when talking about the Duchess of Sussex.

He even doubled down later on and added, “Don't gaslight the whole of Britain into thinking that we've behaved appallingly towards her because that wasn't the case. People liked her.”

“It's just that she didn't like us. She didn't want the assignment,” so now “it was very much [Meghan] showcasing herself and he was just sort of coming along for the ride,” he also added before signing off.