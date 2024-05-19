 

Meghan Markle desperate to gaslight and be a leading actor

Meghan Markle reportedly harbors a number of desires still and experts feel she should just ‘come clean’ with it.

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

Meghan Markle has just been put on blast for seemingly wanting to be a leading actor in her life.

Claims of this nature have been brought to light by Andrew Pierce.’

He weighed in on things while speaking to Sarah Vine, during the latest episode of the Mail's YouTube show.

Meghan Markle desperate to gaslight and be a leading actor

During that chat he said, “She needs to be a leading actor in her life. But I mean, that's OK, but just be honest about it.”

“Don't put everybody through this whole thing. Don't gaslight an entire nation,” he also warned when talking about the Duchess of Sussex.

He even doubled down later on and added, “Don't gaslight the whole of Britain into thinking that we've behaved appallingly towards her because that wasn't the case. People liked her.”

“It's just that she didn't like us. She didn't want the assignment,” so now “it was very much [Meghan] showcasing herself and he was just sort of coming along for the ride,” he also added before signing off.

King Charles warned after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'very dangerous' move
King Charles warned after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'very dangerous' move
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles meaningful message
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles meaningful message
Prince Harry wants to be a beta male to wife Meghan Markle video
Prince Harry wants to be a beta male to wife Meghan Markle
John Travolta has ‘taken a vow of celibacy' after losing wife Kelly Preston
John Travolta has ‘taken a vow of celibacy' after losing wife Kelly Preston
Jennifer Lopez takes charge amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors
Jennifer Lopez takes charge amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors
Prince William sparks fears with a feeling of pressure on his heart video
Prince William sparks fears with a feeling of pressure on his heart
Major sign Prince Harry, Prince William's feud still ‘firmly cemented' video
Major sign Prince Harry, Prince William's feud still ‘firmly cemented'
King Charles fuming at Prince Harry for taking on Nigerian tour video
King Charles fuming at Prince Harry for taking on Nigerian tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love is 'true', psychic claims
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love is 'true', psychic claims
How Meghan Markle made Royal Family examine what they 'never thought' about video
How Meghan Markle made Royal Family examine what they 'never thought' about
Prince William's sly dig at Prince Harry over ‘service' and dedication exposed video
Prince William's sly dig at Prince Harry over ‘service' and dedication exposed
Kate Middleton makes major announcement amid honour at Buckingham Palace
Kate Middleton makes major announcement amid honour at Buckingham Palace