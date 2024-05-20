Prince William pranked ‘madly in love' Prince Harry, Meghan on wedding day

Prince William reportedly played a prank on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the night of their wedding.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who prepared to leave the Frogmore Cottage after their reception in 2018, were given a special gift by William, who mischievously tased Harry.

Days before the wedding, Harry reportedly fell down the stairs in the process of changing a light bulb. Taking inspiration from the incident, the now Prince of Wales tied a ladder at the back of the newlyweds’ car.

An insider said at the time: “Harry and Meghan went about midnight, ­shattered and madly in love.”

They added: “Apparently Harry fell off a ladder recently while changing a light bulb for Meghan and hurt his arm. So Wills tied a ladder to the back of the car, which nearly floored a few people.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.