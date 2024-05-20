Prince Harry branded ‘unsuccessful as a man' on wedding anniversary

Prince Harry is ridiculed and called out for his naivety as he celebrated his six year anniversary with wife Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Sussex is told he has failed as a ‘man’ after letting Queen and Britain down.

Speaking about Harry, expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun: "We loved them for a while and then we didn’t much anymore. Too many complaints. But they were in love and that mattered.

"Until they left and then they didn’t matter anymore. They had let the Queen down. They had let the Prince of Wales down they had let William then the Duke of Cornwall down.

"They had let us down. Harry was stoic. He loved his Californian lifestyle. He loved his wife and children.

She added: "But he was bitter against everything he had left behind including his brother and his father and his sister-in-law, Kate."

"If success can be judged by money. Harry’s life is a success. But he as a man is not a success,” the expert continued.

She then branded Harry a great husband but an incompetent son.

Ms Seward noted: “As a husband and father, he has done brilliantly. And when he and Meghan celebrate their six-year anniversary on Sunday (today) they will pat themselves on the back.”

"People said it wouldn’t last and it has! Harry is no longer feted in his homeland as he once was. If anything, he is pitied,” she said.