 

Princess Diana would have ‘protected' Prince Harry from Meghan: Expert

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would not have married if Princess Diana were alive, it is revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot in 2018, would not have gotten the approval of the late Princess of Wales.

This comes as Dickie Arbiter spoke to Times Radio in March.

Mr Arbiter said: "If Diana had been alive, I'm going to stick my neck out here, and I doubt Harry would have married Meghan." He went on to add: "Diana was very careful about her boys, they were her boys. She protected them, and she would have protected them against anybody she felt wasn't the right person."

Arbiter added: "My own personal opinion is that he rushed into the marriage."

