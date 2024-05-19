 

King Charles warned after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'very dangerous' move

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

A royal expert has issued warning for King Charles after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ‘very dangerous’ move.

The warning has been issued by royal expert Angela Levin following Meghan and Harry’s Nigeria trip that has reportedly angered the royals.

Commenting on the royal couple’s Nigeria visit and Prince Harry’s recent remarks, Angela Levin said she thought it was a "very dangerous" move, adding that they want to "take over" from King Charles.

In an interview with the People, Prince Harry said, “It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support, and positive change.”

Angela, who is a major critic of Meghan and Harry, went on saying “There's a lot wrong with that because it's not his job. He is not a [working] member of the Royal Family. He's not working for them and he is going to start repairing things and handling things and making it all right.

"And I think this is the implication, that they want to go to other places around and take it over from the King and the family because it's difficult for them at the moment.”

"They can't go abroad because of the cancer issue. So they're trying to take it away", Angela warned.

She added: "I think it's very, very dangerous." 

