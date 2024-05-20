King Charles ‘absolute priority' is unity of monarchy: Expert

King Charles is set to choose harmony in the monarchy instead of Prince Harry.



His Majesty is aware that Harry’s presence deeply disturbs Prince William and a collation between the two is not possible.

A source tells The Daily Beast: "William wouldn’t dream of telling his father what he can or can’t do in relation to his other son.

They added: "But what is true is that Charles’s absolute priority is the unity of the monarchy, and given the extent of William’s animosity to Harry, Charles can hardly roll out the red carpet and invite Harry and the kids to stay at Balmoral for the summer holidays—however much he would like to."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.