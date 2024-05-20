 

Prince William, Kate Middleton love spread like ‘wildfires' during Scotland days

Prince William and Kate Middleton spoke about their romance on TV

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton touched upon their blossoming romance during a special interview.

The Prince of Wales, who met Kate Middleton during college at St Andrews, touched upon the start of his love story in a confessional.

Speaking to Tom Bradby, William told ITV at the time: “We moved in together as friends because we were living together. We lived with a couple of others as well, and it just sort of blossomed from there. We just saw more of each other, hung out a bit more, and did stuff.”

Meanwhile, an insider revealed how their friendship turned into romance, quoting an anecdote from one of their college parties.

They said : “They kissed at the end of the night.”

He recalled: “They were both standing up in the corner of the living room, and I recall seeing them out of the corner of my eye. It was dark, there were lots of people, and the music was playing very loud. Everyone pretended that they weren’t taking much notice, but it went round St. Andrews like wildfire afterwards.” 

