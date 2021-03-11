Selena Gomez recalls the alarming ways paparazzi tailed her during her teen years

American singer Selena Gomez wore her heart on her sleeve and looked back at the early days of her acting career on Disney.



The Wizards of Waverly Place star laid it all bare in her interview with Vogue and spoke about the alarming ways in which she would get followed by paparazzi at the age of 15.

"I remember going to the beach with some family members who were visiting, and we saw, far away, grown men with cameras — taking pictures of a 15-year-old in her swimsuit," she told Jia Tolentino, adding: "That is a violating feeling.”

Upon being asked if Gomez at the time thought the situation was invasive, the singer responded that she was always "trying to say the right thing" because she's "such a people-pleaser."