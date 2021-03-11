Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 11 2021
Princess Diana ‘believed’ in the monarchy and ‘wanted it to survive’

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell came forth to address a letter the late royal wrote to him in 1996 and while also revealing how she was a supporter of the monarchy. 

Burrell gave an interview to Good Morning Britain where he spoke about his take on how the late Princess of Wales would have reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle struggles.

The ex-aide said: “People are always asking me, 'What would Diana think, what would Diana say?'"

"It is relevant to say Diana would have one arm around William and one arm around Harry, she would want them both to be happy,” he continued.

"She wouldn't want them to be divided, she would want them to stand together, and Diana was a monarchist, she believed in the monarchy,” he said.

"And she wrote a letter to me the year before she died, and in it she said, 'I just long to hug my mother-in-law and tell her how deeply I understand what goes on inside her,’” he added.

"She also said, 'I so want the monarchy to survive, and the monarchy must survive because it's very important to our country, it underpins who we are',” Burrell shared.

