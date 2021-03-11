Why Meghan Markle had to relinquish her passport and keys after marrying Harry?

Meghan Markle said she had to turn in her passport, driver's license and keys after marrying Prince Harry

Meghan Markle made a series of bombshell claims in her tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.



Amongst these claims was the revelation that she had to turn in her passport, driver's license and keys after marrying into the royal family.

This, according to experts, was done to safeguard her on the grounds of security.

Historian Robert Lacey told BBC, “Meghan had to hand in her driving license under security rules. If she went out driving on her own, she would not be protected."

As far as confiscating Meghan's passport is concerned, it was done for safe-keeping, says historian Robert Finch.

“Sounds as if it fitted Meghan’s narrative of being trapped and isolated, but really was routine, and probably anything would be accessible to her if she wanted it,” Finch told the outlet.

In her chat with Oprah, Meghan said her documents were seized until she stepped down from her role as a senior royal.

“When I joined that family, that was the last time, until we came here, that I saw my passport, my driver’s license, my keys,” she said.