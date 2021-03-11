Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Why Meghan Markle had to relinquish her passport and keys after marrying Harry?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Meghan Markle said she had to turn in her passport, driver's license and keys after marrying Prince Harry

Meghan Markle made a series of bombshell claims in her tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. 

Amongst these claims was the revelation that she had to turn in her passport, driver's license and keys after marrying into the royal family.

This, according to experts, was done to safeguard her on the grounds of security. 

Historian Robert Lacey told BBC, “Meghan had to hand in her driving license under security rules. If she went out driving on her own, she would not be protected."

As far as confiscating Meghan's passport is concerned, it was done for safe-keeping, says historian Robert Finch. 

“Sounds as if it fitted Meghan’s narrative of being trapped and isolated, but really was routine, and probably anything would be accessible to her if she wanted it,” Finch told the outlet.

In her chat with Oprah, Meghan said her documents were seized until she stepped down from her role as a senior royal.

“When I joined that family, that was the last time, until we came here, that I saw my passport, my driver’s license, my keys,” she said.

More From Entertainment:

Sharon Osbourne tears up while defending Piers Morgan against Meghan Markle

Sharon Osbourne tears up while defending Piers Morgan against Meghan Markle

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West not on talking terms despite co-parenting their kids

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West not on talking terms despite co-parenting their kids
Harry Potter star Katie Leung recalls 'awful' racism over Cho Chang casting

Harry Potter star Katie Leung recalls 'awful' racism over Cho Chang casting
James Gunn puts ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ casting rumours to rest

James Gunn puts ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ casting rumours to rest
‘Black Panther’ director on how franchise is moving on without Chadwick Boseman

‘Black Panther’ director on how franchise is moving on without Chadwick Boseman
Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ costar Patrick J. Adams takes a dig at Piers Morgan

Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ costar Patrick J. Adams takes a dig at Piers Morgan
From 'The White Tiger' to 'Supernova': 10 best movies that have made 2021 bearable

From 'The White Tiger' to 'Supernova': 10 best movies that have made 2021 bearable
Princess Diana ‘believed’ in the monarchy and ‘wanted it to survive’

Princess Diana ‘believed’ in the monarchy and ‘wanted it to survive’

Kate and William in 'total shock' over Meghan and Harry's startling accusations

Kate and William in 'total shock' over Meghan and Harry's startling accusations

Queen Elizabeth has ordered her staff to keep mum on Harry, Meghan fiasco

Queen Elizabeth has ordered her staff to keep mum on Harry, Meghan fiasco
The real reason Lady Gaga refuses to pay woman $500k reward after dognapping

The real reason Lady Gaga refuses to pay woman $500k reward after dognapping
BTS bag a spot at make IFPI’s Annual Global Digital Single chart

BTS bag a spot at make IFPI’s Annual Global Digital Single chart

Latest

view all