Experts weigh in on Buckingham Palace’s racist behavior towards Archie

Experts recently sat down for a candid conversation and touched upon the alleged racism directed towards baby Archie and his security detail.

The claim regarding racism and favoritism against Archie were discussed at length by renowned constitutional lawyer Craig Prescott.

He told The Mirror, “It is very clear Archie, or indeed any of the Sussexes’ children would not have the right to be a prince or princess as the duchess has suggested.”

He also concluded by saying, “The rules are clear, albeit perhaps slightly confusing for some... but they are governed by the letters patent by George V.”