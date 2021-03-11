Australian TV host’s live mistake: ‘Prince Philip is in jail?’

An Australian presenter recently made the most hilarious mistake on TV and left the entire nation in fits of laughter.

The incident occurred during a live feed for the Today programme hosted by Ally Langdon.

According to a report by Express, she claimed, “[The Queen] must be saddened by [the interview] too. Prince Andrew, this, and of course her husband is in jail…”

No sooner did the words escape her mouth did she grow red in embarrassment and clarify, “hospital, let’s go with hospital.”