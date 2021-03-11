Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Australian TV host’s live mistake: ‘Prince Philip is in jail?’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Australian TV host’s live mistake: ‘Prince Philip is in jail?’

An Australian presenter recently made the most hilarious mistake on TV and left the entire nation in fits of laughter.

The incident occurred during a live feed for the Today programme hosted by Ally Langdon.

According to a report by Express, she claimed, “[The Queen] must be saddened by [the interview] too. Prince Andrew, this, and of course her husband is in jail…”

No sooner did the words escape her mouth did she grow red in embarrassment and clarify, “hospital, let’s go with hospital.”

More From Entertainment:

Michael Sheen details family’s battle against Covid-19

Michael Sheen details family’s battle against Covid-19
Will Prince William confront Prince Harry in telephonic conversation?

Will Prince William confront Prince Harry in telephonic conversation?
Album recorded for Queen Elizabeth's birthday

Album recorded for Queen Elizabeth's birthday
Experts weigh in on Buckingham Palace’s racist behavior towards Archie

Experts weigh in on Buckingham Palace’s racist behavior towards Archie
Adele denies spousal support to Simon Konecki following divorce

Adele denies spousal support to Simon Konecki following divorce

Sources slam Meghan Markle’s claims of 'handing over' her passport to the Firm

Sources slam Meghan Markle’s claims of 'handing over' her passport to the Firm
Actors Mirren and Lewis record album for Queen Elizabeth's birthday

Actors Mirren and Lewis record album for Queen Elizabeth's birthday
Olivia Rodrigo shares why it took her 4 tries to get her driver's license

Olivia Rodrigo shares why it took her 4 tries to get her driver's license

Prince William speaks out on Meghan and Harry's racism accusations

Prince William speaks out on Meghan and Harry's racism accusations

Prince Charles keeps photo of walking Meghan Markle down the aisle

Prince Charles keeps photo of walking Meghan Markle down the aisle

Rupert Grint recalls nearly fatal hoverboard incident

Rupert Grint recalls nearly fatal hoverboard incident
Amy Duggar sympathises with Meghan Markle over tell-all, says she feels 'controlled'

Amy Duggar sympathises with Meghan Markle over tell-all, says she feels 'controlled'

Latest

view all