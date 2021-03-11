Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 11 2021
Video: Sania Mirza shares 'yummy breakfast morning' with son Izhaan

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Tennis star and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik's wife, Sania Mirza, is very active on social media and keeps users engaged with her regular posts.  

In an Instagram story today, the tennis star shared a video with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, where she could be seen crunching food.

"Yummy breakfast morning," read the caption on the video.

A few days earlier, Mirza posted several photos of her playing tennis in Qatar's capital Doha.

"It's a comeback from a comeback after a comeback solid week here in Doha," she said.

