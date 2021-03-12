Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 12 2021
Justin Bieber touches on Hailey Baldwin’s ‘structured’ nature with romance

Friday Mar 12, 2021

Justin Bieber touches on Hailey Baldwin’s ‘structured’ nature with romance

Grammy award winning singer Justin Bieber recently got candid about Hailey Baldwin’s by the book personality and his love for it all.

The singer addressed his relationship with Baldwin during an interview with Billboard and started off by gushing over her structured nature.

Bieber was also quoted saying, "One thing that has been so helpful is my wife is so by the book. She’s so structured and routine and so responsible.”

With her impact, Bieber also started getting more invested in “learning about contracts” and getting fair dues as an artist. He concluded it all by adding that Baldwin is the only reason he was able to "realise that I either take responsibility for this or else I’m not going to be able to sustain a certain lifestyle that I want."

