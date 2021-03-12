Demi Lovato says Max Ehrich split helped her gain sense of 'who she really is'

Demi Lovato said she 'started realizing how queer [she] really [is]' as she continued to get older

Demi Lovato has come forth detailing how her recent breakup with fiance Max Ehrich helped her gain sense of her sexuality.



The Heart Attack singer, who has graced the cover of Glamour's March edition, said how her past experiences have come as a "sense of relief."

The 28-year-old artist explained that she "started realizing how queer [she] really [is]" as she continued to get older.

"This past year, I was engaged to a man and when it didn't work, I was like, 'This is a huge sign,'" Lovato explained. "I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."

"I know who I am and what I am, but I'm just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am. I'm following my healers' timeline, and I'm using this time to really study and educate myself on my journey and what I'm preparing to do," she added.

Last month, in her documentary Dancing With the Devil, Lovato reflected on her near-death encounter with drug overdose.

"Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned," she said. "It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything."