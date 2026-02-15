Stellan Skarsgård reveals truth behind Robin Williams' constant humour

Robin Williams brought laughter everywhere he went, but on the set of Good Will Hunting, his humour meant much more than keeping things light.

According to his co star Stellan Skarsgård, being funny was something Williams needed to do just to get through the day.

Skarsgård, who played the serious maths professor in the film, shared that Williams was always joking, improvising and throwing out unexpected lines.

He continued explaining that this constant humour was not just for fun, but a way for Williams to survive emotionally.

“He had to be funny to survive,” Skarsgård said.

On set, Williams often turned quiet scenes into moments filled with laughter with his quick jokes and impressions.

They, however, also made the atmosphere warm and welcoming as Skarsgård admitted that it could be overwhelming at first, especially since he was still adjusting to working in Hollywood.

Still, he made it clear that Williams’ humour was never unkind and that it brought people together and helped everyone feel relaxed.

While Williams won an Academy Award for his powerful role in the film, those who worked with him remember the person behind the performance.