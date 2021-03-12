Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 12 2021
Kate Middleton, Prince William 'excited' for baby no. 4? Insider reveals

Friday Mar 12, 2021

Having four children was always part of Kate Middleton, Prince William's plans 

Kate Middleton and Prince William are not done expanding their brood yet. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are parents to three adorable kids, 'would love to have one more child,' as revealed by an insider to Us Weekly. 

While the couple continues to raise their children at home amid the pandemic, they might think about giving them another sibling soon. 

A separate insider told the outlet, “Having four children was always part of Kate’s plan. She put the idea on hold when [the coronavirus pandemic] hit, but now there is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine and [Prince George and Princess Charlotte] scheduled to return to school in April.”

“She feels ready to start trying again,” the tipster revealed about Kate and William's pregnancy plans. She’s even been preparing her body with a “nutrient-rich” diet, they further shared. 

“It took a while for Kate to convince William, though. He said that three children is more than enough. The thought of having four made him feel overwhelmed,” continued the insider. “But Kate’s desires to have another child have inspired him, and at the end of the day, he loves and appreciates the secure family setting he never had growing up. Why not make it bigger? After taking some time to think about it, he’s on the same page and is excited about the future.”

