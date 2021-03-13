Gwyneth Paltrow could still return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Many thought that 'Endgame' was the end of Gwyneth Paltrow’s MCU journey

With Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 5 kicking off, many of the OG characters from the previous films had to bid farewell to fans.

Amongst them was a supporting character who played a pivotal role in her own way: Pepper Potts, Iron Man aka Tony Stark’s assistant-turned-wife.

After the death of Iron Man following the events of Avengers: Endgame, many thought that was the end of Gwyneth Paltrow’s MCU journey as well as her role as Potts would no longer be relevant.

However, the Goop creator is still hoping she may find some gap to fit into the MCU, regardless of how small it might be.

Speaking to People in her recent interview, Paltrow revealed: "I think if it was a small part that I could do in like a day or two, I would of course be open to that.”