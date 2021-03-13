Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Oprah Winfrey puts the spotlight on Priyanka Chopra after Harry, Meghan

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

 A teaser of Oprah Winfrey's chat with Priyanka Chopra was recently dropped 

Oprah Winfrey is coming back with a banging interview after having Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as guests the past week.

A teaser of her chat with Priyanka Chopra was recently dropped where the queen of daytime television asks the Bollywood megastar about her memoir, Unfinished, as well as her family plans with husband Nick Jonas.

Oprah can be seen asking Chopra in the clip: “You and Nick (Jonas) hope to have a family one day?”

The actor replied: “I am a very live in the today, maximum live in the next two months kind of person. But in 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years.”

“Well, hopefully, earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that,” the Quantico actor added. 



